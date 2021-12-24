China to evacuate citizens from Solomon Islands as unrest continues

China will send a flight to evacuate its citizens from the Solomon Islands where several protests had taken place in Honiara, the capital city, Chinese state media reported. A special flight will take Chinese citizens back in December, the Chinese newspaper Global Times said citing a Chinese merchant working in the Solomon Islands. The priority will reportedly be given to the elderly, the report added.

Many Chinese entrepreneurs suffered serious economic losses, state media report added. Hundreds of Chinese citizens were left homeless due to the unrest in the capital of the Solomon Islands, Honiara. Earlier in November, violent protests erupted in Honiara demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. The unrest claimed three lives while over 100 arrests were made.

The situation was stabilised with the arrival of foreign forces, including troops and police from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea. On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that Beijing will send a group of police consultants and a consignment of equipment to assist police in the Solomon Islands in putting down the riots at Honiara's request.

"At the end of November, serious anti-government unrest broke out in the capital of the Solomon Islands, China strongly supported the efforts of the government of the Solomon Islands to ensure stability in the country, unwaveringly defended relations between China and the Solomon Islands, as well as the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens in the Solomon Islands, and sharply condemned all unlawful acts of violence," Zhao said during a regular press briefing. At the request of the government of the Solomon Islands, China will urgently provide a shipment of riot control equipment and temporarily send a group of police advisers to the island country, he said.

"Chinese goods and related personnel will arrive in the Solomon Islands shortly and will play a constructive role in enhancing the capacity of the Solomon Islands police force," Zhao added. (ANI)

