Indonesia reports 204 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], December 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia confirmed 204 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 4,261,412, the country's COVID-19 Task Force said on Friday. There were 182 more patients having recovered from COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,112,706, according to the task force.

Meanwhile, the task force reported five more deaths from the pandemic, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll to 144,047. There have been 155,414,524 people having received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Indonesia, 109,955,752 people having taken their second dose, and 1,280,673 having taken their third dose.

Indonesia has managed to control the second wave of COVID-19 infections, which was triggered by the Delta variant, with a peak of cases recorded on July 15, and has so far confirmed eight cases of the Omicron variant. (ANI/Xinhua)

