Left Menu

Indonesia reports 204 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Indonesia confirmed 204 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 4,261,412, the country's COVID-19 Task Force said on Friday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 24-12-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 21:21 IST
Indonesia reports 204 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], December 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia confirmed 204 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 4,261,412, the country's COVID-19 Task Force said on Friday. There were 182 more patients having recovered from COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,112,706, according to the task force.

Meanwhile, the task force reported five more deaths from the pandemic, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll to 144,047. There have been 155,414,524 people having received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Indonesia, 109,955,752 people having taken their second dose, and 1,280,673 having taken their third dose.

Indonesia has managed to control the second wave of COVID-19 infections, which was triggered by the Delta variant, with a peak of cases recorded on July 15, and has so far confirmed eight cases of the Omicron variant. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
3
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021