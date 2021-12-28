Left Menu

Russia successfully conducts 3rd test launch of heavy carrier rocket Angara-A5

Russian heavy-lift rocket Angara-A5 was launched on Monday from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, and Russian Aerospace Forces took control of it by ground-based means, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 28-12-2021 02:25 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 02:25 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], December 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian heavy-lift rocket Angara-A5 was launched on Monday from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, and Russian Aerospace Forces took control of it by ground-based means, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday.

"Launched at 22:00 Moscow time [19:00 GMT] from the state test cosmodrome of the Russian Defence Ministry (the Plesetsk cosmodrome) in the Arkhangelsk region, the Angara-A5 space rocket at an estimated time of 22:03 Moscow time was taken for control by ground means of the G.S. Titov Main Test Space Center of the Space Forces," the ministry said.

The orbital block as part of the Persey upper stage and the payload model separated from the third stage of the heavy rocket 12 minutes after launch. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

