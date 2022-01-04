Taliban to recruit suicide bombers in Afghan army: Report

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday said a special battalion of suicide attackers will be part of the future army of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Deputy Minister of information and culture and spokesperson of the Taliban Zabiullah Mujahid said that the battalion will be part of their special forces and will be active under Defense Ministry, Khaama News reported.

Mujahid also said that the women will be recruited in the army on the basis of need. He added that specialists of the previous Afghan army will also be a part of the future army. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan had reportedly deployed suicide attackers to Afghanistan's northern border with Tajikistan but the news has not been confirmed officially, reported Khaama News.

Earlier Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence said that they will form a 100,000-member Defense Force. According to the Ministry, efforts are underway to form a new military force. They emphasized that Islamic Emirate forces would be prioritized, according to Tolo News. "When they are enrolled, they will be sent to duties in squadrons. The process is about 80 per cent complete," said Inayatullah Khwarazami, the Defense Ministry's Spokesman. With the fall of the former government, the 350,000 Afghan National Defense and Security Forces also disbanded by August last year. (ANI)

