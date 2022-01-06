Left Menu

Pakistan national assembly member dances to Indian hit song 'Tip tip barsa paani'

Pakistan's Member of National Assembly Aamir Liaquat Husain was seen grooving to hit Indian song "Tip tip barsa paani".

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-01-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 11:59 IST
Pakistan's Member of National Assembly Aamir Liaquat Husain was seen grooving to hit Indian song "Tip tip barsa paani". In a video that went viral on social media platforms Husain was seen shaking a leg to the song.

However, it is not clear about the location and occasion where the event took place. Husain represents Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the National Assembly.

This is not the first time that Husain has displayed his dancing skills. Earlier in April 2021, he gave a stunning performance during his show "Jeeway Pakistan". While shaking his leg to the beat, the top hilarious moment comes when he stretches on the floor and displays his 'Nagin dance' skills. (ANI)

