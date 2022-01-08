Left Menu

Afghanistan deputy PM Hanafi meets Turkmenistan deputy FM, discusses TAPI Project

Afghanistan deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi met with Turkmenistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Wafa Khadzhiev and discussed bilateral cooperation, including restarting the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) Pipeline project in Afghanistan, local media reported on Saturday.

Afghanistan deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi met with Turkmenistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Wafa Khadzhiev and discussed bilateral cooperation, including restarting the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) Pipeline project in Afghanistan, local media reported on Saturday. "Dep PM Abdul Salam Hanafi met with Turkmenistan's Dep FM Wafa Khadzhiev and his accompanying delegation on Saturday and discussed bilateral cooperation, including restarting the TAPI pipeline project in Afghanistan, Hanafi's office said," Tolo News reported.

Last year in the month of October, Taliban Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund met with visiting Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, during which they also discussed the construction of the TAPI Gas Pipeline Project in Afghanistan's terrain. The TAPI Project -- which was launched in 2016 -- is expected to carry 33 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas each year. In Afghanistan, the work on the project began in 2018. But in the past years, its construction faced delays in the country due to insecurity and other issues, Tolo News had reported. (ANI)

