Left Menu

Pakistan reports 1,572 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Pakistan on Saturday reported 1,572 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-01-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 16:55 IST
Pakistan reports 1,572 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan on Saturday reported 1,572 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday. The NCOC said that the country has confirmed 1,304,058 cases so far, including 1,258,657 recoveries, Xinhua reported.

The active cases in the country have surged to 16,432, including 604 in critical condition. According to the NCOC data, seven more deaths from the pandemic were recorded on Saturday, bringing the overall death toll to 28,969.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the most affected region in terms of cases, with 486,740 infections followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 447,530 cases so far, as per Xinhua. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022