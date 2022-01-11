6.4-magnitude quake hits North Nicosia

Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude occurred 137 kilometres West of North Nicosia, Northern Cyprus on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The epicentre was at a depth of about 10 km. The tremors were recorded at 6:37 IST. No injuries and losses have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

