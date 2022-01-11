6.4-magnitude quake hits North Nicosia
Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude occurred 137 kilometres West of North Nicosia, Northern Cyprus on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
ANI | North Nicosia | Updated: 11-01-2022 08:38 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 08:38 IST
- Country:
- Northern Cyprus
The epicentre was at a depth of about 10 km. The tremors were recorded at 6:37 IST. No injuries and losses have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
