6.4-magnitude quake hits North Nicosia

Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude occurred 137 kilometres West of North Nicosia, Northern Cyprus on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

ANI | North Nicosia | Updated: 11-01-2022 08:38 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 08:38 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Northern Cyprus

The epicentre was at a depth of about 10 km. The tremors were recorded at 6:37 IST. No injuries and losses have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

