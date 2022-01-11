Left Menu

Explosion kills 9 children, injures 4 in eastern Afghanistan

A gas tank exploded in the Lalpora area of eastern Nangarhar province, on Monday, killing nine children and injuring four more, according to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's Interior Ministry.

Explosion kills 9 children, injures 4 in eastern Afghanistan
  Afghanistan

A gas tank exploded in the Lalpora area of eastern Nangarhar province, on Monday, killing nine children and injuring four more, according to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's Interior Ministry. Students of the local Warsak elementary school were killed in the blast.

According to reports, the event occurred near a school in the district's Biganana neighbourhood, said The Khaama Press. Hukum Khan, the village patriarch, had previously told the media that a student at the school wanted to sell old artillery that had detonated.

However, Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry Engineer Izam denied the explosion of artillery in the district, reported the news agency. (ANI)

