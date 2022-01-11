Left Menu

Japan extends strict border measures as coronavirus cases rise

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Japan has decided to extend the entry ban on non-resident foreigners until the end of February.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 11-01-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 12:31 IST
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Japan has decided to extend the entry ban on non-resident foreigners until the end of February. The move to extend strict border measures was announced by Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, reported Japan Today.

"The infection situations regarding Omicron are clearly different at home from abroad, so the framework (of the current border controls) will be maintained until the end of February," Kishida told reporters. The ban has been in place since November 30 after the country confirmed its first case of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus, reported Japan Today.

Kishida recently told a Fuji TV program that the government would decide whether to continue with the current border controls after the three-day weekend that ended Monday. After the current strict border restrictions were introduced in late November, Kishida said they would be extended "for the time being" past early January, reported Japan Today.

The government introduced the measures initially for about a month, barring entries by non-resident foreigners and requiring returning Japanese nationals and foreign residents to quarantine in government-designated facilities. It has also put a cap on the number of those arriving in Japan at around 3,500 a day, reported Japan Today.

Japan has also banned the re-entry of foreign residents in the country who have been to 11 nations including South Africa within 14 days, but it will lift the restriction out of "humanitarian considerations," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press briefing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

