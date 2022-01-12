Left Menu

Two Taliban members injured in Kabul blast

Two members of the Taliban were injured in an explosion in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Wednesday, local media reported citing officials as saying.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 12-01-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 15:59 IST
Two Taliban members injured in Kabul blast
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Two members of the Taliban were injured in an explosion in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Wednesday, local media reported citing officials as saying. Aqil Jan Ozam, deputy spokesman of the Interior Ministry, said the explosion targeted a military vehicle in Police District 9 of Kabul city at around 11 am (local time) on Wednesday, Tolo News reported.

It further reported that officials of the Ministry of Interior did not provide further details, but said an investigation is underway. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022