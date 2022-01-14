Left Menu

Taliban welcomes UN chief's call to lift ban on fund

Taliban on Friday welcomed remarks of the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling on the international community to lift a ban on Afghan assets.

Taliban on Friday welcomed remarks of the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling on the international comunity to lift a ban on Afghan assets. over the international community to quickly provide assistance to the central bank of Afghanistan and do more to inject liquidity in the country's economy to avoid a collapse in 2022.

"We appreciate the UN Secretary General's call for the release of Afghan capital from the United States," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a Tweet. On Thursday, the UN Chief called on the international community to quickly provide assistance to the central bank of Afghanistan and do more to inject liquidity in the country's economy to avoid a collapse in 2022.

"The function of Afghanistan's central bank must be preserved and assisted, and a path identified for conditional release of Afghan foreign currency reserves," Sputnik quoted Guterres statement. "We must do even more to rapidly inject liquidity into the economy and avoid a meltdown that would lead to poverty, hunger and destitution for millions," Guterres added.

Following the Taliban takeover in mid-August, the US froze nearly 10 billion dollars in Afghanistan's assets and slapped sanctions on the Islamic Emirate.In the meantime, the stoppage of foreign aids to Afghanistan has crippled the already fragile economic system of Afghanistan and has adversely affected the lives of millions of people. (ANI)

