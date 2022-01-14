Left Menu

Bus accident claims 8 lives in east Nigeria

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Nigeria

Abuja [Nigeria], January 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Eight people were killed and another severely injured after a bus lost one of its tyres in motion and somersaulted several times on a highway in Nigeria's eastern state of Taraba, said the police on Friday. Usman Abdullahi, a spokesman for the police in Taraba, told reporters that seven passengers were confirmed dead on the spot but another died while receiving treatment at a local hospital following the lone accident on Thursday along the Iware-Wukari highway in the state.

The ill-fated passenger bus was en route Enugu, in the southeast region of the country, travelling from Jalingo, the state capital of Taraba, when the unfortunate incident occurred, Abdullahi said. The official blamed the incident on overspeeding, calling on drivers never to exceed their speed limits and ensure that their vehicles are in good condition at all times.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

