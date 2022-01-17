Left Menu

Three fuel tanks explode near oil company's depots in Abu Dhabi; Houthis claim responsibility

Three fuel tanks exploded near depots of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on Monday, the emirate's police said, adding that the blast may be caused by a drone hit, reported Sputnik.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 17-01-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 16:10 IST
Three fuel tanks explode near oil company's depots in Abu Dhabi; Houthis claim responsibility
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Three fuel tanks exploded near depots of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on Monday, the emirate's police said, adding that the blast may be caused by a drone hit, reported Sputnik. "The fire provoked an explosion in three tanks for transporting fuel in the Misfah area near the fuel depots of the Emirati state-owned company ADNOC," the police said in a tweet.

"Also, a small fire broke out in the construction area of the new airport of the UAE capital Abu Dhabi. According to the preliminary version, this happened as a result of a drone hit. No one is injured," the police added, according to Sputnik Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree, at the same time of the attack, told the Almasirah broadcaster that the Yemeni rebel group will soon reveal details about the military operation in the UAE territory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022