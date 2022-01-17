Three fuel tanks explode near oil company's depots in Abu Dhabi; Houthis claim responsibility

Three fuel tanks exploded near depots of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on Monday, the emirate's police said, adding that the blast may be caused by a drone hit, reported Sputnik. "The fire provoked an explosion in three tanks for transporting fuel in the Misfah area near the fuel depots of the Emirati state-owned company ADNOC," the police said in a tweet.

"Also, a small fire broke out in the construction area of the new airport of the UAE capital Abu Dhabi. According to the preliminary version, this happened as a result of a drone hit. No one is injured," the police added, according to Sputnik Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree, at the same time of the attack, told the Almasirah broadcaster that the Yemeni rebel group will soon reveal details about the military operation in the UAE territory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)