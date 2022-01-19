Left Menu

Five killed in fire at Spanish retirement home

Five people were killed and several injured in a fire at a retirement home over the night to Wednesday in the city of Valencia, eastern Spain, local media cited emergency services as saying.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 19-01-2022 09:26 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 09:26 IST
Five killed in fire at Spanish retirement home
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Madrid [Spain], January 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Five people were killed and several injured in a fire at a retirement home over the night to Wednesday in the city of Valencia, eastern Spain, local media cited emergency services as saying. According to local firefighters' tweet, the fire broke out at about 11:21 p.m. (2221 GMT) Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of 70 residents.

Firefighters have found five deaths while 11 people were taken to hospital because of smoke inhalation, the tweet said. By the time the firefighters arrived at the residence, the fire was fully developed, affecting one wing of the building, Spanish news agency EFE reported, adding that the fire was contained around 1:20 a.m. (0020 GMT) on Wednesday.

According to local media, initial investigation showed that a short circuit in an oxygen unit might have caused the fire. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022