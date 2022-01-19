Left Menu

Putin to hold talks with Iranian President in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Moscow with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, the leaders plan to discuss joint projects in the economy and the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, as well as international issues.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 19-01-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 10:58 IST
Putin to hold talks with Iranian President in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin (file Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], January 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Moscow with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, the leaders plan to discuss joint projects in the economy and the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, as well as international issues.

"On January 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi will hold talks in Moscow. They plan to discuss the entire range of issues of bilateral cooperation, including implementation of joint projects in the trade and economic sphere, as well as current international and regional topics," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Attention will also be paid to the implementation of the JCPOA, it said. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022