Piyush Goyal holds talk with Oz counterpart Dan Tehnan on bilateral trade

Minister for Industry and Commerce, Piyush Goyal, had a productive discussion with Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehnan on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 21:07 IST
"Minister @PiyushGoyal had a productive discussion with the Australian Trade Minister @DanTehanWannon. As part of an ongoing dialogue on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, both sides discussed ways to further increase bilateral trade & investments," tweeted Minister Piyush Goyal's office.

The conversations come in the wake of increased strategic cooperation and trade relations mooted between India and Australia. (ANI)

