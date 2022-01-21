Left Menu

Piyush Goyal holds talk with Australian counterpart Dan Tehnan on bilateral trade

Minister for Industry and Commerce, Piyush Goyal, had a productive discussion with Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehnan on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 23:18 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
"Minister @PiyushGoyal had a productive discussion with the Australian Trade Minister @DanTehanWannon. As part of an ongoing dialogue on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, both sides discussed ways to further increase bilateral trade & investments," tweeted Minister Piyush Goyal's office.

The conversations come in the wake of increased strategic cooperation and trade relations mooted between India and Australia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

