China records 23 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

China on Friday reported 23 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, local media reported citing the National Health Commission as saying on Saturday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 22-01-2022 08:37 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 08:37 IST
China on Friday reported 23 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, local media reported citing the National Health Commission as saying on Saturday. According to the commission, Friday saw 10 new local infections in Beijing, six in Tianjin, four in Henan, and three in Guangdong, Xinhua reported.

Across the Chinese mainland, a total of 40 imported COVID-19 cases were also newly reported. Meanwhile, China is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases in its major cities including Beijing.

Beijing had reported its first case of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant, as it readies to host the Winter Olympics next month. The strict new COVID-19 restrictions come into force in the city. Beijing will now require travellers to get a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival in the Chinese capital, Taipei Times reported.

The new rule, effective from Saturday to the end of March, is aimed to help with early detection of Omicron, which is surging globally, and the control of epidemic risks, Beijing Daily, a government newspaper, said on social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

