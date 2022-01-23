Left Menu

China: Olympic villages of 2022 Winter Games start working, says report

Three Olympic villages of the 2022 Winter Games have started working in China and have begun to receive members of foreign delegations, ahead of the official opening ceremony to be placed on Thursday, Sputnik News Agency reported citing the Beijing Organizing Committee on Sunday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 23-01-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 15:14 IST
China: Olympic villages of 2022 Winter Games start working, says report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Three Olympic villages of the 2022 Winter Games have started working in China and have begun to receive members of foreign delegations, ahead of the official opening ceremony to be placed on Thursday, Sputnik News Agency reported citing the Beijing Organizing Committee on Sunday. The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4 to 20. The Winter Paralympics will take place in the Chinese capital from March 4 to 13. The competitions will be held in three clusters at once in the Chinese cities of Beijing, Zhangjiakou and Yanqing.

Designing, choosing locations and constructing the villages took about five years. China has made everything possible to give a warm welcome to athletes and official delegations from all over the world during the Olympics and Paralympics. Meanwhile, just days ahead of Winter Olympics in Beijing, the city is witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases as it reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Saturday.

Beijing reported nine confirmed local COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic cases from 4 pm Friday to 4 pm on Saturday, according to local authorities, Xinhua reported. The city classified a residential compound in Fengtai District as high-risk for COVID-19 on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States
4
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022