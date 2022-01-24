Left Menu

EU's Borrell condemns violence during protests in Brussels

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has condemned the violence and destruction of property during Sunday protests in the Belgian capital against the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 24-01-2022 04:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 04:30 IST
Protesters react during a demonstration against the Belgian government's COVID restrictions in Brussels. (Photo Credit: REUTERS). Image Credit: ANI
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has condemned the violence and destruction of property during Sunday protests in the Belgian capital against the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Around 50,000 people took to the streets of Brussels to protest pandemic restrictions on Sunday, Belgian newspaper.

"Strongly condemn the senseless destruction and violence at the manifestation in Brussels today, including against our @eu_eeas/@EU_FPI [European External Action Service and EU Service for Foreign Policy Instruments] premises," Borrell tweeted. Borrell also thanked police officers "for their action."

"The violence witnessed today in Brussels and the attack to our premises are a shameful violation of everything we stand for as EEAS and EU. We are grateful for the tireless work of @federalepolitie @policefederale and we will keep defending peaceful paths of freedom of expression," the EEAS wrote on Twitter in response. This latest march comes after demonstrations in several other European capitals that also drew thousands of people protesting against vaccine mandates and other virus restrictions. (ANI)

