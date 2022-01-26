Left Menu

PM Modi thanks Sri Lankan counterpart Rajapaksa for 73rd Republic Day wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa for wishing India on its 73rd Republic Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 23:47 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa for wishing India on its 73rd Republic Day. PM Modi said that the year is special as both countries celebrate the 75-year milestone of Independence.

"Thank you PM Rajapaksa. This year is special as both our countries celebrate the 75-year milestone of Independence. May the ties between our peoples continue to grow stronger," tweeted PM Modi. Earlier, Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa wished India a "very happy 73rd Republic Day" and said that the relationship between the two nations continues to grow.

"Wishing PM @narendramodi, the Government and People of #India a very happy 73rd Republic Day. May the relationship between our two nations continue to grow to mutually benefit our people so that our nations may prosper," tweeted Rajapaksa. India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. The celebrations this year are special as Indian Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

