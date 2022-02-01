Left Menu

CPEC projects: Pak's Punjab deploys 11,225 security personnel deployed to protect Chinese nationals

Pakistan's Punjab home department has deployed 11,225 security personnel in the province in an attempt to protect Chinese nationals working on Beijing's multi-billion dollars projects in the country.

01-02-2022
Pakistan's Punjab home department has deployed 11,225 security personnel in the province in an attempt to protect Chinese nationals working on Beijing's multi-billion dollars projects in the country. The security personnel includes Army, Rangers, Special Protection Unit (SPU), Special Branch representatives, police and departmental security, the News International reported, adding that the personnel are for the protection of 3,355 Chinese nationals working on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects and non-CPEC projects.

Citing sources, the Pakistani publication reported that in CPEC projects, 665 Chinese nationals are working at hydropower project, Karot, Rawalpindi, 303 Chinese nationals working at Sahiwal Coal-fired Power project, 12 Chinese working at Quaid-i-Azam Solar Park, Bahawalpur, 59 Chinese at Karachi-Lahore Motorway Project and 50 Chinese are working at 660 KV Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line. In the recent meeting with China's envoy Nong Rong and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Bajwa, Pakistan reiterated its strong commitment to providing full security to the Chinese workers and ensuring that there will be a "safe and secure environment" for employees of all CPEC projects. (ANI)

