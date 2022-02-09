Global COVID case tally exceeds 400mn: Johns Hopkins University

Maryland [US], February 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) registered globally since the start of the pandemic has surpassed 400 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The global case tally stands at 400,487,672.

The death toll amounts to 5,762,582, the university said. (ANI/Sputnik)

