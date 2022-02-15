Left Menu

US opens welcome centre in Poland for Americans leaving Ukraine

The United States has opened a welcome centre in Poland for US citizens leaving Ukraine, the US Embassy in Ukraine said in a statement.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-02-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 10:02 IST
US opens welcome centre in Poland for Americans leaving Ukraine
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], February 15 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States has opened a welcome centre in Poland for US citizens leaving Ukraine, the US Embassy in Ukraine said in a statement. "U.S. citizens may now enter Poland across the land border with Ukraine. No advanced approval is required. We encourage those travelling into Poland by land from Ukraine to cross at the Korczowa-Krakovets or Medyka-Shehyni border crossings," the embassy said.

"The U.S. Embassy has opened a Welcome Center near these border crossing points to provide assistance to U.S. citizens entering Poland from Ukraine," it said. The mission also urged Americans to leave Ukraine as soon as possible.

"U.S. citizens in Ukraine should depart immediately using commercial or other privately available transportation options," it said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
3
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after the two-TD game; Olympics-CAS decision will determine whether Valieva can compete in women's singles - IOC and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after the t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022