Left Menu

Iran's nuclear negotiator says deal 'closer than ever'

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said Wednesday that Iran and relevant countries are "closer than ever" to reaching an agreement to revive the 2015 nuclear deal at the ongoing Vienna talks.

ANI | Vienna | Updated: 17-02-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 18:52 IST
Iran's nuclear negotiator says deal 'closer than ever'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

Vienna [Austria], February 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said Wednesday that Iran and relevant countries are "closer than ever" to reaching an agreement to revive the 2015 nuclear deal at the ongoing Vienna talks. "After weeks of intensive talks, we are closer than ever to an agreement," Bagheri Kani tweeted on Wednesday night. "Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, though."

The negotiation is underway in the Austrian capital with diplomats from China, Russia, the United Kingdom, France and Germany, the five other signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The deal is formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The United States is participating indirectly in the talks because it withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 when former President Donald Trump was in office.

Since April 2021, the negotiating parties have held eight rounds of talks in Vienna to revive the accord. The parties have been reportedly working to resolve disagreement on thorny matters including sanction relief and economic guarantee. "Our negotiating partners need to be realistic, avoid intransigence and heed lessons of past decisions," Bagheri Kani said on Twitter, calling for "serious decisions" of the negotiating parties. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022