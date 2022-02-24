Embassy of India in Hungary despatched team to facilitate exit of Indians from Ukraine

Left Menu

With Ukraine closing its airspace after Russia launched a military operation against it, the Embassy of India in Hungary on Thursday said it has sent a team to coordinate and facilitate the exit of Indians from Ukraine.

24-02-2022
Military vehicles are seen on a street on the outskirts of the city of Donetsk, Ukraine (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Hungary

With Ukraine closing its airspace after Russia launched a military operation against it, the Embassy of India in Hungary on Thursday said it has sent a team to coordinate and facilitate the exit of Indians from Ukraine. "Team from Embassy of India in Hungary has been despatched to the border post-Zohanyi to coordinate and provide assistance to facilitate the exit of Indians from Ukraine. The mission is working with the Government of Hungary to provide all possible assistance," Indian Embassy in Hungary said in a tweet.

It further said that the Government of India is closely monitoring the situation and evacuation plans are being worked out "Embassy of India in Kyiv, Ukraine and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is closely monitoring the situation and evacuation plans are being worked out," it added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities escalating the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region. (ANI)

