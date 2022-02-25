Experts Harness Opportunities In PIA At Convening NOG Energy Conference In Nigeria

The 21st edition of Nigeria's foremost energy event, NOG Conference and Exhibition is set to hold in person at the International Conference Centre, Abuja from 4 - 7 July 2022.

dmg Nigeria events, the organisers of the event stated, NOG 2022 will host key stakeholders from across the global energy value chain to discuss the strategies that will be employed by the Nigerian government and private sector leaders to harness the opportunities created by the historic Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) which was signed into law by President Mohammadu Buhari in 2021.

The conference will also discuss key issues such as financing opportunities for energy projects in sub-Saharan Africa, bridging infrastructure gap for improved domestic gas market, opportunities for indigenous companies in the PIA era, technology innovations for decarbonatization across the value chain, and other critical topics, that will help set the nation's energy agenda for the next 12 months and beyond.

The conversation at this year's conference is significant as the industry navigates the growing global demand for renewable energy and climate friendly sources of energy in the face of Africa's unique energy mix requirements. Many industry leaders have also dubbed this to be an opportunity to seek a lasting solution to Africa's energy poverty and bring the much-needed socioeconomic development.

As part of its commitment to the development of the Nigerian energy industry, NOG will also provide the opportunity to showcase and train industry stakeholders on best in class technology innovations across the value chain through its CPD certified NOG Technical Seminar. The Technical Seminar will host sessions in 5 different streams covering upstream operation, midstream, downstream, digitization and project management.

The NOG Conference and Exhibition annually hosts over 500 delegates, 300 exhibiting companies, 80 industry expert speakers and 40 sessions across 2 conference streams.

2022 Sponsors include: NNPC, Nigeria LNG Limited, Shell, Chevron, Total Energies, ExxonMobil, NCDMB, Prime Atlantic, DCPL, Coleman Wires And Cables, First E & P, ND Westers, Nivafer, Russell Smith, Vurin Group, MG Vowgas, PE Energy Ltd, WAV and Trexm Chemicals to date.

