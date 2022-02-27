Left Menu

Russia's claims that US was involved with Ukrainian naval operations near Zmiiny Island are false: Pentagon press secy

Russian claims that the United States was involved in any way with Ukrainian naval operations near the Zmiiny Island are false, said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby on Saturday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2022 02:27 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 02:27 IST
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Russian claims that the United States was involved in any way with Ukrainian naval operations near the Zmiiny Island are false, said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby on Saturday (local time). "Russian claims that the United States was involved in any way with Ukrainian naval operations near the Zmiiny Island are false. We did not provide ISR or any other support. Chalk this up to just one more lie by the Russian Ministry of Defense," Kirby tweeted.

Notably, in the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation after the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation and boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow.

Meanwhile, the United States has announced additional assistance to Ukraine which includes USD 350 million for immediate support to Ukraine's defence against ongoing Russia's military actions. (ANI)

