India sends two more tranches of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that two more tranches of humanitarian aid consisting of medicines, medical equipment, relief materials etc were dispatched by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to Ukraine on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 23:44 IST
India dispatches two more tranches of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that two more tranches of humanitarian aid consisting of medicines, medical equipment, relief materials etc were dispatched by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to Ukraine on Friday. One of the flights carried 6 tonnes of material to Romania while the other flight carried 9 tonnes of material to Slovakia. Four tranches of humanitarian aid were sent earlier.

The MEA also informed that 16 flights were scheduled to arrive in India over the next 24 hours, adding that the vast majority of Indians who have crossed over from Ukraine would have returned back to India in these flights. The ministry also informed that it will continue to schedule flights to bring the remaining evacuees as well as those who are yet to leave Ukraine.

So far 48 Flights under Operation Ganga have landed in India out of which 18 flights landed in the last 24 hours taking the total number of people evacuated from Ukraine to over 20,000. The MEA Control Room has attended to 11555 calls and 8945 emails till today afternoon, the statement informed, adding that the MEA Control Room, as well as the Control Centres operated by the Indian Embassies, continue to operate on a 24x7 basis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

