Report says 16 gas distribution stations in six oblasts shut in Ukraine

Ukraine's gas transmission system operator has shut down 16 distribution stations in six of Ukraine's oblasts (administrative regions) due to Russia's ongoing military operations in the country, state-run media reported citing the operator.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 06-03-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 13:22 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's gas transmission system operator has shut down 16 distribution stations in six of Ukraine's oblasts (administrative regions) due to Russia's ongoing military operations in the country, state-run media reported citing the operator. The oblasts include Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Donetsk and Luhansk, the state-run media reported.

"Ukraine's gas transmission system operator has had to shut down 16 gas distribution stations in six of Ukraine's oblasts - Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Donetsk and Luhansk, as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion, the operator announced on Telegram on March 5," The Kyiv Independent tweeted. Meanwhile, the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine may take place on March 7, according to Sputnik News Agency.

Citing Ukrainian news outlet Strana.ua, the Russian agency said on Telegram that the date was suggested by Kyiev, and Moscow was yet to respond. On March 4, Russia and Ukraine agreed to organize humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians in the second round of talks in Belarus.

