Shootout erupts between border guards of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan
A shootout erupted on Friday between the border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz border service told Sputnik.
ANI | Bishkek | Updated: 11-03-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 10:46 IST
- Country:
- Kyrgyzstan
A shootout erupted on Friday between the border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz border service told Sputnik.
"At about 2:50 a.m. [20:50 GMT on Thursday], on March 11, 2022, a new shootout between the border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan took place on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border," the border service said.
Further details of the incident remain unknown.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement