Shootout erupts between border guards of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan

A shootout erupted on Friday between the border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz border service told Sputnik.

ANI | Bishkek | Updated: 11-03-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 10:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
"At about 2:50 a.m. [20:50 GMT on Thursday], on March 11, 2022, a new shootout between the border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan took place on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border," the border service said.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

