12 passengers killed in south Nigeria bus-truck collision

A total of 12 passengers were killed following a bus-truck collision in Nigeria's southwest region early Saturday, said the traffic police.

ANI | Abuja | Updated: 12-03-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 22:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Abuja [Nigeria], March 12 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 12 passengers were killed following a bus-truck collision in Nigeria's southwest region early Saturday, said the traffic police. Six others had various degrees of burns as the two vehicles went aflame due to the impact of the collision near Ote town, along the Ilorin-Ogbomoso road linking Kwara and Oyo states in the southern part of the country, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said.

"It was a fatal crash. The 12 people who lost their lives were burned beyond recognition," Jonathan Owoade, a commander of the FRSC in Kwara, told reporters in Ilorin, the state capital. Owoade attributed the incident to route violation, speed limit violation, and loss of control.

A total of 18 people were involved in the incident, he said. The injured victims and the corpses were taken to a government-run hospital in Ilorin. The official advised motorists to adhere to road safety rules and regulations.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

