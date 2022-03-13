Left Menu

Ukraine says Russians shot at evacuation convoy, killing seven including a child

Ukrainian defence ministry on Sunday said that Russians fired at a convoy that was evacuating women and children in the Kyiv region, killing seven people including one child.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 13-03-2022 01:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 01:04 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian defence ministry on Sunday said that Russians fired at a convoy that was evacuating women and children in the Kyiv region, killing seven people including one child. "Russians shot at a column of women and children in Kyiv region, who were trying to evacuate along a previously agreed "green" corridor. The result of this brutal act - seven dead. One of them is a child," the Ukrainian defence ministry said in a Tweet.

Media outlet The Kyiv Independent reported that the attack took place on March 11 as a column of women and children was leaving the village Peremoha in Kyiv Oblast, using the approved corridor. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian forces of targeting a humanitarian corridor.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba today said that Russians are trying to organize a sham separatist "referendum" in Kherson, mimicking what they did in eastern Ukraine and Crimea in 2014. "Following 2014 playbook, Russians now desperately try to organize a sham 'referendum' for a fake 'people's republic' in Kherson. Given zero popular support, it will be fully staged. Severe sanctions against Russia must follow if they proceed. Kherson is & will always be Ukraine," Kuleba tweeted.

Notably, Kherson has been under the control of the Russian forces. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President's aide Mykhailo Podolyak said that the negotiations with Russian delegation are underway in a continuous video format.

Among the top priorities of the talks is expanding and setting up humanitarian corridors, especially for the city of Mariupol, according to the state-run media. However, the delegations met in person three times, with no conclusive results. The last meeting on the Russia Ukraine war took place on March 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

