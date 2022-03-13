Left Menu

Moscow Stock Exchange will not resume trading next week: Russian Central Bank

The Russian Central Bank has said that it will not resume trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange in the equity market during the week of March 14 in wake of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 13-03-2022 01:57 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 01:57 IST
Russia Central Bank headquarters in Moscow (Photo=Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
The Russian Central Bank has said that it will not resume trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange in the equity market during the week of March 14 in wake of the ongoing war in Ukraine. Via its website, the Bank of Russia also said that the foreign currency market will reopen at 10 am (local time) (2 am ET) on Monday, and commodity trading will also resume then, CNN reported.

As for stock market operations during the week of March 21, the central bank indicated that it will make an announcement at a later date. The exchange has been closed since Russia launched its military operations in Ukraine. The United States, European Union and other Western allies imposed sanctions and the Russian ruble plunged to record lows against the US dollar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

