USD 32 million in humanitarian aid reaches Afghanistan: Report

Afghanistan's Central Bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, has announced that humanitarian aid worth 32 million US dollars has arrived in Kabul, according to local media.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 13-03-2022 04:30 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 04:30 IST
Afghanistan's Central Bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, has announced that humanitarian aid worth 32 million US dollars has arrived in Kabul, according to local media. According to Pajhwok Afghan News, the Central Bank gave information about the 18th package of humanitarian assistance in a Tweet.

"Following the series of humanitarian aid, another $32 million cash of humanitarian aid has arrived in Afghanistan today," the Central Bank said on Saturday. Last month, United Nations said that more than 24 million people in Afghanistan require lifesaving assistance, which is a staggering 30 per cent increase since 2021.

Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric had informed that a group of eight senior emergency experts from UN agencies and international non-governmental organizations called for life-saving humanitarian action in Afghanistan. "The emergency experts said they witnessed an enormity of human suffering in Afghanistan, but that they also saw humanitarian organizations able to scale up operations despite massive operational constraints, including the ongoing banking and liquidity crisis," he said. (ANI)

