Afghanistan: Ex-police officer in Taliban detention since three weeks

A former police officer from Kabul, Abdul Sadeq has been in Taliban custody for the last three weeks with family members having no knowledge of his whereabouts, Tolo News reported on Saturday. "They get into his car and took him with them. We had no information for five days about him. We were in sorrow. One evening he called and said he was (arrested) but he didn't say his location," Sadeq's mother was quoted by the report.

Sadeq was the only breadwinner for the family, the report said. "I haven't seen my father for the past 25 days. I miss him. Every time I see his picture I get sad," said Sadeq's son.

This comes at a time when the Human Rights Watch (HRW) has raised concerns about the house searches being conducted by the Taliban in a number of provinces in Afghanistan in recent weeks. Earlier on March 2, a Sunni Hazara, who was a former employee of the previous Afghan Government on Tuesday was shot dead by the Taliban.

"Everyone is worried about Taliban's house-to-house search in Kabul," New York Times reporter Sharif Hassan tweeted. "Anyone I know has some sort of documents at home which link them to foreign NGOs [nongovernmental organizations] or former government. Some have books Taliban may not like or music instruments. Some destroying documents/books, others trying to hide them," he added. "They (Islamic Emirate) announced a general amnesty. Then, what is happening now? I don't know anything about my husband's status," Sadeq's Wife was quoted by Tolo News. (ANI)

