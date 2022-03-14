Five Indian students killed in road mishap in Canada

In a heartbreaking tragedy, five Indian students were killed in a road accident in Canada, said India's High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria on Monday, adding that two others were injured and were hospitalized. The accident occurred on Saturday on the Ontario highway and two injured students were rushed to the hospital.

Taking to Twitter, Ajay Bisaria expressed deepest condolences to the families of the victims. "Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada: 5 Indian students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday. Two others in the hospital. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims. @IndiainToronto team in touch with friends of the victims for assistance," India's High Commissioner to Canada said.

According to Quinte West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) the deceased students were identified as Harpreet Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Karanpal Singh, Mohit Chouhan, and Pawan Kumar. They were traveling west in a passenger van on Highway 401 Saturday morning when they collided with a tractor-trailer at around 3:45 am.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, and no charges have been laid. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)