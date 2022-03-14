6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Malaysia
An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on the Richter scale jolted Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).
- Country:
- India
An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on the Richter scale jolted Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake hit around 2.39 am IST at a depth of 504km southwest of Kuala Lumpur.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.8, Occurred on 14-03-2022, 02:39:27 IST, Lat: -0.39 & Long: 98.84, Depth: 50 Km ,Location: 504km SW of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia," NCS tweeted. In another incident, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake occurred at 157km WSW of Manila, Philippines.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 14-03-2022, 02:35:53 IST, Lat: 14.23 & Long: 119.57, Depth: 50 Km, Location: 157km WSW of Manila, Philippines," NCS said in another tweet. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)