6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Malaysia

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on the Richter scale jolted Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 07:37 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 07:37 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on the Richter scale jolted Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake hit around 2.39 am IST at a depth of 504km southwest of Kuala Lumpur.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.8, Occurred on 14-03-2022, 02:39:27 IST, Lat: -0.39 & Long: 98.84, Depth: 50 Km ,Location: 504km SW of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia," NCS tweeted. In another incident, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake occurred at 157km WSW of Manila, Philippines.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 14-03-2022, 02:35:53 IST, Lat: 14.23 & Long: 119.57, Depth: 50 Km, Location: 157km WSW of Manila, Philippines," NCS said in another tweet. (ANI)

