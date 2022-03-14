Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar mourns passing away of 5 Indian students in Canada

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday expressed grief over the passing away of five Indian students in an accident in Canada.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 10:57 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 10:57 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday expressed grief over the passing away of five Indian students in an accident in Canada. "Deeply mourn the passing away of 5 Indian students in Canada. Condolences to their families. Pray for the recovery of those injured. @IndiainToronto will provide all necessary support and assistance," Jaishankar tweeted.

India's High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria on Monday informed that five Indian students were killed in a road accident in Ontario, Canada. The accident occurred on Saturday on a highway in which two other students got injured. Taking to Twitter, Ajay Bisaria expressed deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

"Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada: 5 Indian students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday. Two others in the hospital. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims. @IndiainToronto team in touch with friends of the victims for assistance," India's High Commissioner to Canada said. The local police said the deceased students were identified as Harpreet Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Karanpal Singh, Mohit Chouhan, and Pawan Kumar.

They were traveling west in a passenger van on Highway 401 Saturday morning when they collided with a tractor-trailer at around 3:45 am. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, and no charges have been laid. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

