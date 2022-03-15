Left Menu

20 killed, 28 injured in missile strike by Ukraine, says Russia

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that 20 people have been killed while 28 were injured by a missile launched by the Ukrainian troops.

Updated: 15-03-2022 07:10 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 07:10 IST
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that 20 people have been killed while 28 were injured by a missile launched by the Ukrainian troops. According to the military, the attack occurred in a residential neighborhood in Donetsk with a Tochka-U tactical missile.

Ukrainian media reported that heavy fighting in Donbas continues. According to Ukraine's Armed Forces, 100 Russian soldiers were killed and six vehicles were destroyed, The Kyiv Independent reported. Russia tried to break through Ukrainian defenses in Donetsk Oblast, it added.

The Kyiv Independent reported that Russia hits Kharkiv with ballistic missiles. Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov claimed that Kharkiv was hit by short-range Iskander ballistic missile systems stationed in Russia. (ANI)

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

The West however denies these claims by the Russians and in response, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine. (ANI)

