Chinese vice premier demands full implementation of COVID control measures

Amid worsening coronavirus situation China, country's Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Saturday said that there was a need to fully implement COVID-19 response measures in a timely manner to curb the spread of the virus.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 19-03-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 19:57 IST
Representataive image . Image Credit: ANI
Amid worsening coronavirus situation China, country's Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Saturday said that there was a need to fully implement COVID-19 response measures in a timely manner to curb the spread of the virus. During a national teleconference, Sun who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee noted the complex, arduous and enduring nature of covid situation, according to Xinhua News Agency.

He also called for rigorous steps to be taken at port areas as a matter of priority to prevent imported cases. Meanwhile, Xinhua quoting Chinese health official reported that nearly 1.24 billion people across the Chinese mainland had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, a Chinese health official said Saturday.

Mi Feng, the spokesperson for the National Health Commission (NHC), released the data at a press conference, adding that close to 3.22 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the mainland. China mainland on Friday reported 2,157 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

Earlier, a video surfaced showing hundreds of people standing in queues to get tested for the virus in the Southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. The video purportedly from the locality of Shajing in Shenzhen also showed dozens of ambulances that were claimed to be transporting COVID-19 patients from the city to makeshift isolation centres.

Shenzhen officials had earlier imposed a lockdown for one week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

