Left Menu

Mortal remains of Indian student killed in Ukraine arrives in Bengaluru

Mortal remains of Indian student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who was killed in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv on March 1 amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, arrived at Bengaluru airport here on Monday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-03-2022 04:50 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 04:50 IST
Mortal remains of Indian student killed in Ukraine arrives in Bengaluru
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai paying last respects to the mortal remains of Naveen Shekarappa, Indian student killed in Ukraine. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mortal remains of Indian student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who was killed in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv on March 1 amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, arrived at Bengaluru airport here on Monday. Family members of the deceased medical student and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were present at the airport, along with state government officials.

The family members paid their last respects to the deceased followed by the Chief Minister, who laid a wreath on the mortal remains. The flight carrying the mortal remains of Naveen landed at Bengaluru airport at around 3:00 am and have been sent to his native village in the Haveri district of Karnataka.

"I thank the Central Government for making efforts on bringing back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, who was killed in a shelling attack in Ukraine. It's unfortunate that we lost him in the shelling," CM Bommai said while addressing the press outside the airport. Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, an MBBS student, was a resident of Karnataka's Haveri district. The 21-year-old student of Kharkiv National Medical University was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling.

The Karnataka chief minister has handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa and promised a job for a family member. Earlier on Saturday, Shankarappa, father of Naveen said that the family members have decided to donate their son's body for medical research.

"My son wanted to achieve something in the medical field, that didn't happen. At least his body can be used by other medical students for studies. That's why, we at home, have decided to donate his body for medical research," Naveen's father said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star Davidson will not join flight; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star David...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherapy; 'Dangerous moment:' huge effort begins to curb polio after Malawi case and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022