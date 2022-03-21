Afghan activists protest at White House against Taliban, its sponsor Pakistan

Members of Afghan diaspora in the United States, including women's rights activists and supporters of the National Resistance Front (NRF) organized a protest rally in Washington DC in front of the White House on Sunday. The main speakers included Javid Pymanee, NRF activist, journalist and political analyst, Khalida Nawabi of the Free Afghanistan movement and Marina Omari, Afghan woman activist.

All the speakers detailed the pitiable situation of Afghan women and girls under Taliban rule and the continuous gross human violations being perpetrated by the Taliban rulers. They condemned the violations of human rights, including arbitrary arrests, executions and abduction of innocent Afghans by the Taliban.

Opposing recognition of the legitimacy of Taliban rule by any country, the speakers also stressed on the importance of the global community standing with NRF at this crucial juncture. Nawabi also said that the Afghan diaspora fully supports US House Resolution 6993, which seeks to declare Pakistan a state sponsor of terrorism.

The protest was supported by more than 50 Afghan activists, who pledged to continue their efforts to free Afghanistan from the Taliban and Pakistan. (ANI)