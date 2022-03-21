Left Menu

Jaishankar meets trainee Indian Foreign Service officers, 2 diplomats from Bhutan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met officer trainees of the 2021 batch of the Indian Foreign Service and two diplomats from Bhutan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 14:35 IST
Jaishankar meets officer trainees of 2021 batch of Indian Foreign Service, 2 diplomats from Bhutan (Photo Credit: Twitter/S Jaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met officer trainees of the 2021 batch of the Indian Foreign Service and two diplomats from Bhutan. "Delighted to meet officer trainees of the 2021 batch of the Indian Foreign Service and 2 diplomats from Bhutan. Having joined in the 75th year of our independence, they truly represent New India," Jaishankar said in a series of tweets.

"Glad to see their diverse backgrounds. Especially heartening to see good regional and gender representation," he tweeted. "They enter Indian diplomacy in a very different era than I did 45 years ago. Confident that they will advance our national goals and aspirations and keep India's flag flying high across the world," Jaishankar wrote in another tweet.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement said that India and Bhutan share unique and exemplary bilateral relations, which are based on mutual trust, goodwill and understanding. Formal diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan were established in 1968. The basic framework of India-Bhutan relations is the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 between the two countries, which was renewed in February 2007, according to MEA. (ANI)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

