6.7-magnitude quake hits northern Mid-Atlantic Ridge: USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 jolted northern Mid-Atlantic Ridge at 16

ANI | New York | Updated: 22-03-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 23:08 IST
6.7-magnitude quake hits northern Mid-Atlantic Ridge: USGS
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

New York [US], March 22 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 jolted northern Mid-Atlantic Ridge at 16:35:08 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey(USGS) said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 10.819 degrees north latitude and 43.392 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

