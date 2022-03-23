Jaishankar meets Greece Foreign Minister Dendias, hold delegation-level talks

Left Menu

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Greece Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Wednesday and conducted delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 13:04 IST
EAM S Jaishankar met Greece Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.. Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Greece Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Wednesday and conducted delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House. Dendias arrived in India on Tuesday on a two-day official, aimed to consolidate and further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries.

This is the first visit of Dendias to India who has been invited to the country by Jaishankar. Jaishankar visited Athens on June 26, 2021. This exchange of visits will consolidate and further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between India and Greece, read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

India and Greece enjoy close and friendly ties, rooted in a rich historical past. The two Ministers will undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and will also discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest, the MEA said. The two ministers are also likely to discuss developments in Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific region, the Eastern Mediterranean and other issues of international interest.

During his stay in New Delhi, the Greek Foreign Minister will call on the Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu. (ANI)

