China says Solomon Islands conventional partner amid concerns over new security deal

Amid the reports about China's increasing military in the Solomon Islands, Beijing on Friday said both countries have developed conventional security cooperation that is in line with international law and international practice. China and Solomon Islands are reportedly negotiating a new security agreement that Beijing could establish a military presence in the Pacific Island country. Through this agreement, Chinese ships may make visits, carry out the logistical replacement, and stopover in the Solomon Islands. "China and the Solomon Islands, as two sovereign and independent states, develop conventional cooperation in the field of law and order, as well as security, on the basis of equal treatment and mutual benefit, which is in accordance with the international law and practice," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

Wang added that the appropriate cooperation contributes to maintaining public order in the Solomon Islands, promotes peace and stability in the region, as well as the common interests of China and other countries in the region. Despite making remarks on the deal, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson did not answer the question of whether the security agreement between China and the Solomon Islands, which circulated in the media, is genuine.

Media reports this week said a security cooperation agreement between China and the Solomon Islands. The Financial Times reported that ships of the Chinese army docked in the Solomon Islands will be protected by members of the Chinese security personnel. The reports further said Chinese forces can be called upon in case of social unrest in the Solomon Islands and to protect Chinese personnel and projects. (ANI)

