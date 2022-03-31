India, South Korea discuss disarmament, non-proliferation

India and South Korea held consultations on disarmament and non-proliferation in New Delhi on Thursday. "India-Republic of Korea (RoK) Consultations on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation were held at New Delhi on 31 March 2022," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The two sides exchanged views on developments in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation relating to nuclear, chemical and biological domains, outer space matters, regional non-proliferation issues, conventional weapons and export control regimes. The Indian delegation was led by Sandeep Arya, Additional Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs, while the RoK delegation was led by Younghyo Park, Director General for Non-proliferation and Nuclear Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)