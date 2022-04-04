Left Menu

Stray Kids' Instagram account surpasses 20 million followers

K-pop group Stray Kids, who topped Billboard's main album chart 'Billboard 200,' surpassed 20 million followers on their Instagram account.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 04-04-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 10:45 IST
Stray Kids's mini-album 'ODDINARY' (Photo credit: JYP Entertainment). Image Credit: ANI
Seoul [South Korea], April 4 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group Stray Kids, who topped Billboard's main album chart 'Billboard 200,' surpassed 20 million followers on their Instagram account. According to their agency JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids' official Instagram account hit 20 million followers on March 23. It has more than doubled from 9 million in October 2020.

Stray Kids use their Instagram as a communication channel with their fans. Stray Kids share the members' daily lives for fans by posting various photos such as cooperation with global artist and new albums on their Instagram. In particular, Stray Kids and Ryan Reynolds, a Hollywood actor appearing in movie 'Deadpool,' showed off their special friendship through each other's Instagram. On March 18, Reynolds uploaded photos of Stray Kids' new mini album 'ODDINARY,' which topped the 'Billboard 200' chart, on his Instagram and promoted it.

Stray Kids said, "We have achieved 20 million followers with huge love from STAY (official fandom of Stray Kids). We appreciated for all you guys standing with us, and will make more efforts to take better pictures to show our various daily lives." Meanwhile, the number of subscribers to Stray Kids' official YouTube channel also reached 9 million.

Stray Kids will hold their second world tour 'Stray Kids 2nd World Tour: MANIAC' from the end of this month, starting in Seoul. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

